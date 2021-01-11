Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.90

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.90 and last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 33104 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

Several analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird cut Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.34.

The company has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.77.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 500.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,943,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288,417 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,094,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049,297 shares in the last quarter. Ashmore Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth $64,629,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,785,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 6,151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,900,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,023,000 after buying an additional 2,854,500 shares during the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infosys (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

