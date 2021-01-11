DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Sets New 1-Year High at $124.90

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $124.90 and last traded at $124.12, with a volume of 37 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

Get DaVita alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.73.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total transaction of $46,388.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,503.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,743,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,956 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 72,463 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth $2,018,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.