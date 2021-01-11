Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Hits New 12-Month High at $202.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $202.00 and last traded at $189.08, with a volume of 123734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.41.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $176.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 76.4% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9,154.5% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 176,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,178,000 after purchasing an additional 174,943 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,874,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 145,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.6% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

