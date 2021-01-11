Galane Gold Ltd. (GG.V) (CVE:GG) Stock Price Up 14.8%

Galane Gold Ltd. (GG.V) (CVE:GG) shares rose 14.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 302,651 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 481,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Galane Gold Ltd. (GG.V) from C$0.66 to C$0.64 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.04 million and a P/E ratio of -33.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.64.

Galane Gold Ltd., through its subsidiary, Galane Gold Mines Ltd., engages in the exploration for, development, and operation of gold mining properties. It operates two mines, including the Mupane Property, which is located in the Republic of Botswana; and the Galaxy Property that is located in the Republic of South Africa.

