MicroBitcoin (MBC) Achieves Market Cap of $3.92 Million

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $3.92 million and $488.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MicroBitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000935 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 502.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004624 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00081052 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 tokens. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MBCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.