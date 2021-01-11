MalwareChain (MALW) Trading Down 9% Over Last 7 Days

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded down 17.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. MalwareChain has a market capitalization of $177,283.15 and approximately $496.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MalwareChain has traded down 9% against the dollar. One MalwareChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0338 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MalwareChain alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.61 or 0.00277301 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00025581 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007256 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001001 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MalwareChain Coin Profile

MalwareChain (MALW) is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 5,250,170 coins. MalwareChain’s official message board is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07 . MalwareChain’s official website is malwarechain.com

Buying and Selling MalwareChain

MalwareChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MalwareChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MalwareChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MalwareChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MALWUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MalwareChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MalwareChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.