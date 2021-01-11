Brokerages Set Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT at $171.47

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.47.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTWO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,151. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.40. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $211.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,666.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

