IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

IGMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush downgraded IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 6th.

IGM Biosciences stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.36. 5,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,360. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.05 and a beta of -1.18. IGM Biosciences has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $133.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.89 and its 200 day moving average is $65.49.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe bought 111,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,945,410. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $77,765.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at $464,040.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,933 shares of company stock valued at $396,650. 79.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

