Analysts Set Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) PT at $11.71

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.71.

Several equities analysts have commented on FLR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fluor by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 977,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,611,000 after buying an additional 707,675 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Fluor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Fluor by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 179,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 82,540 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLR traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $17.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,840. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.87. Fluor has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $20.90.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fluor will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

