Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ABN Amro upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

Shares of NYSE CLB remained flat at $$30.98 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.93. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $40.97.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.33 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $36,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 155.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 23.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

