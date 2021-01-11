LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Raised to $138.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LPLA. ValuEngine raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.91.

Shares of LPLA stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $114.72. 3,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,160. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.49. LPL Financial has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $115.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.00.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $574,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $496,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,221 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in LPL Financial by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the second quarter worth about $298,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 9.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

