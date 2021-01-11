Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Shares of UBER traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,633,980. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.04. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $56.25.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $100,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,260. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 89,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,089,000 after buying an additional 64,371 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 207,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 453,759 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $14,037,000 after acquiring an additional 210,978 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 190,078 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 44,471 shares during the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

