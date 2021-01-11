Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) PT Raised to $13.00

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 78.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SQNS. Zacks Investment Research cut Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Shares of NYSE SQNS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.30. 18,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.16. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQNS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

