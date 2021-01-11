Bottos (BTO) Market Cap Reaches $699,193.53

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 25.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded down 26.9% against the dollar. One Bottos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Bottos has a total market cap of $699,193.53 and $129,605.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00041915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00036151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.95 or 0.00324091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,254.50 or 0.03731764 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos is a token. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

