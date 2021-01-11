OKCash Price Tops $0.0316 on Major Exchanges (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 11th. In the last week, OKCash has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One OKCash coin can now be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $15,700.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,442.84 or 0.99482579 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016054 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014266 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 98.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00046085 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 78,541,597 coins. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

