Brokerages Set Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Target Price at C$10.65

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.01.

LUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$11.54 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$4.08 and a 1 year high of C$12.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$800.47 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman purchased 132,000 shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$570,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,000 shares in the company, valued at C$924,480. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley purchased 33,330 shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$272,306.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,330 shares in the company, valued at C$1,432,446.10. Insiders bought a total of 228,330 shares of company stock worth $1,114,706 in the last 90 days.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

