$1.35 EPS Expected for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NorthWestern’s earnings. NorthWestern reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NorthWestern will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NorthWestern.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on NWE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised NorthWestern to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $136,188.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWE. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1,007.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $56.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.54. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $80.52. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

