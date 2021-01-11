TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Receives $67.07 Consensus PT from Brokerages

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.07.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of TRP opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.608 per share. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in TC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $524,301,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 11,128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,548,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,196 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,461,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,942 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,042,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $379,306,000 after acquiring an additional 707,329 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

