MonetaryUnit 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2,622.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 11th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $780,228.83 and $2,622.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 18.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014544 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001204 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001595 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018039 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 68.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 211,040,045 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MUEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.