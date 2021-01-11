Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Receives $34.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

AZRE has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine lowered Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Azure Power Global from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the third quarter worth $406,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the third quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the second quarter worth $28,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the third quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the second quarter worth $185,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AZRE opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Azure Power Global has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -76.81 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average is $27.34.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

