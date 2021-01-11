BCTG Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCTG) Shares Gap Down to $12.88

Shares of BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.88, but opened at $11.70. BCTG Acquisition shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 2,600 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCTG Acquisition in the third quarter worth $259,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BCTG Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,023,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in BCTG Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,554,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BCTG Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,072,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in BCTG Acquisition during the third quarter worth $5,180,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCTG Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily located in North America and Europe in the biotechnology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Diego, California.

