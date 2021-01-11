Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Shares Gap Down to $2.53

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.53, but opened at $2.27. Newpark Resources shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 252 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

The company has a market cap of $221.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $96.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul L. Howes acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $58,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,681.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $88,625. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NR. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 2.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 315.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 108.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 11,563 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 8.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 19.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 79,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 13,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

About Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems; and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids products, technical services, and other minerals to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.