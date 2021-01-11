Pennpetro Energy Plc (PPP.L) (LON:PPP) Shares Gap Down to $26.50

Pennpetro Energy Plc (PPP.L) (LON:PPP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.50, but opened at $25.00. Pennpetro Energy Plc (PPP.L) shares last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.33. The company has a market capitalization of £19.17 million and a PE ratio of -14.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 31.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 38.92.

Pennpetro Energy Plc (PPP.L) Company Profile (LON:PPP)

Pennpetro Energy Plc engages in the onshore oil and gas exploration and production in the United States. Its principal property is the undeveloped central portion of the Gonzales oil field that consists of leasehold petroleum mineral interests with approximately 1,000 leases on 2,500 acres of land and proven oil condensates located in the City of Gonzales, Texas.

