Phoenix Copper Limited (PXC.L) (LON:PXC) Shares Gap Down to $50.00

Phoenix Copper Limited (PXC.L) (LON:PXC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.00, but opened at $46.50. Phoenix Copper Limited (PXC.L) shares last traded at $48.90, with a volume of 144,182 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £30.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 41.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 36.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88.

Phoenix Copper Limited engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, lead, tungsten, cobalt, and silver deposits. It owns 80% interest in the Empire Mine property; and interest in the Redcastle and Bighorn properties located in Idaho, the United States.

