BAIC Motor (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Shares Gap Down to $4.42

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.42, but opened at $3.50. BAIC Motor shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded BAIC Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.38.

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passenger vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides luxury passenger cars, luxury commercial vehicles, middle-end and high-end passenger cars, and self-owned passenger cars, as well as electric passenger cars.

