Zacks: Brokerages Expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) to Announce $1.41 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will report earnings per share of $1.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38. PotlatchDeltic posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 729.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCH. ValuEngine lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 38.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,496,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,485 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2,789.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 992,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 957,817 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth about $13,176,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 53.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,924,000 after acquiring an additional 282,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 158.2% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 399,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 244,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $51.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $52.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

