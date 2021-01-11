Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.64-1.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.67. Essential Utilities also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.53-1.58 EPS.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $48.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.23.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $348.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.33.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,812. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $1,556,565.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,033 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

