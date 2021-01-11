Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) to Hold

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 15.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Walgreens Boots exited first-quarter fiscal 2021 with better-than-expected results despite pandemic-led business challenges. Year-over-year fall in adjusted earnings is concerning. Choppy market conditions, mainly in retail, have been inducing sluggishness in the Retail Pharmacy International arm. Margin pressure is a major concern. The company’s outlook of a lower growth of its earnings and a leveraged balance sheet are also deterring. Tough market conditions, particularly in retail, and stiff competition are other headwinds. Over the past six months, Walgreens Boots has underperformed the industry it belongs to. Yet, impressive performance by the other two segments buoys optimism. Robust sales of Boots.com instill investor confidence. Walgreens Boots’ response toward combatting the pandemic is impressive.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WBA. Barclays increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.59.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $45.21 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $56.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average is $39.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,038.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

