GridCoin (GRC) One Day Volume Tops $1,449.00

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 45.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 11th. One GridCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $1,449.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GridCoin has traded down 44.7% against the US dollar.

About GridCoin

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 441,744,965 coins and its circulating supply is 411,091,933 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

