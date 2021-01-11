Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LNVGY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lenovo Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

LNVGY stock opened at $20.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lenovo Group has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.67.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lenovo Group will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

