Robert W. Baird Increases NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Price Target to $70.00

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NSTG stock opened at $65.96 on Monday. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $75.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 1.72.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $59,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at $133,396.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $102,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,510.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,158,521 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $659,000. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 70.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,995,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the third quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the third quarter valued at $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.