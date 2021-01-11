Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.16.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Shares of HP stock opened at $25.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.27. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $46.78.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $208.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.37 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,160 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $51,904.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,665.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,890 shares of company stock worth $122,235 in the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.9% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 524,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 123,682 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,911,000 after acquiring an additional 330,236 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.