Analysts Expect Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Banco Bradesco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.12. Banco Bradesco reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Banco Bradesco.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 515,868 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 29,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,543,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

BBD stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $7.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

