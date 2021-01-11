Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Gap Up to $35.99

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.99, but opened at $39.00. Personalis shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 260 shares traded.

PSNL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Personalis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Get Personalis alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.25 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Llp Abingworth sold 94,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $2,513,736.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,970 shares of company stock valued at $11,532,331 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSNL. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Personalis by 607.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Personalis by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.