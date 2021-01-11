AssetCo plc (ASTO.L) (LON:ASTO) Shares Gap Up to $472.50

AssetCo plc (ASTO.L) (LON:ASTO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $472.50, but opened at $525.00. AssetCo plc (ASTO.L) shares last traded at $850.00, with a volume of 770,622 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £110.28 million and a PE ratio of -30.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 408.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 385.35.

AssetCo plc (ASTO.L) Company Profile (LON:ASTO)

AssetCo plc engages in the provision of management and resources to the fire and rescue emergency services in the Middle East and internationally. The company offers outsourced fire and rescue services. Its solutions include recruitment, training, and provision of personnel; development of internationally accredited operating standards; operational asset procurement; and asset and facilities management services.

