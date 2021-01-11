Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) (LON:RMS) Shares Gap Up to $2.80

Shares of Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) (LON:RMS) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.80, but opened at $3.05. Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 79,816,403 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of £53.25 million and a PE ratio of -14.00.

In other Remote Monitored Systems plc (RMS.L) news, insider Paul Ryan sold 12,821,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £384,659.85 ($502,560.56). Insiders sold 83,537,237 shares of company stock worth $334,156,255 in the last 90 days.

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of developing and manufacturing digital monitoring and safeguarding systems for rotating shafts in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also offers security and risk management consultancy, and related software and services.

