Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Shares Gap Up to $1.06

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.06, but opened at $1.23. Motus GI shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 33,371 shares changing hands.

MOTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 12,916.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

