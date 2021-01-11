Investview (OTCMKTS:INVU) Shares Gap Up to $0.18

Shares of Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.23. Investview shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 7,668,900 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

Investview Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INVU)

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, delivers financial education, research, and technology for individuals. Its services include research, trade alerts, and live trading rooms that include instruction in equities, options, FOREX, ETFs, binary options, crowdfunding, and cryptocurrency sector education.

