Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Reaches New 12-Month High at $133.48

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $133.48 and last traded at $131.49, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.15.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.29.

Get Teradyne alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The company had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.96 million. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

In other Teradyne news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $4,135,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,251.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $6,258,355.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,555,351.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,223 shares of company stock valued at $33,513,928 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Teradyne by 1,283.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 29.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.