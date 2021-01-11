ZEON Price Tops $0.0002 (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 11th. In the last week, ZEON has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One ZEON token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a market cap of $5.76 million and $100,682.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00042269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.03 or 0.00322715 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00034973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,186.20 or 0.03751930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00014127 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON is a token. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

