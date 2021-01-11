OKB (OKB) Price Reaches $5.93 on Exchanges

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 11th. In the last seven days, OKB has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. OKB has a market cap of $356.10 million and $365.87 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB token can currently be bought for about $5.93 or 0.00018772 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and Coinall.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OKB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00042269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.03 or 0.00322715 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00034973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,186.20 or 0.03751930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00014127 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OKBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.