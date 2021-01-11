Numeraire (NMR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $112.05 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 11th. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $112.05 million and approximately $10.36 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for about $25.09 or 0.00079363 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00042269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.03 or 0.00322715 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00034973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $1,186.20 or 0.03751930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00014127 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Numeraire

NMR is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,974,172 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,465,645 tokens. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

