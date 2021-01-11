Harmony Price Reaches $0.0056 on Top Exchanges (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 20.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Harmony token can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX. Harmony has a market cap of $45.81 million and approximately $7.98 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00042269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.03 or 0.00322715 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00034973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,186.20 or 0.03751930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00014127 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,234,250,415 tokens. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

