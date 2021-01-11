Contrasting Bogen Communications International (OTCMKTS:BOGN) & Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Bogen Communications International (OTCMKTS:BOGN) and Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Bogen Communications International alerts:

38.2% of Akoustis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 54.3% of Bogen Communications International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Akoustis Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bogen Communications International and Akoustis Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bogen Communications International 0 0 0 0 N/A Akoustis Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Akoustis Technologies has a consensus target price of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 5.39%. Given Akoustis Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Akoustis Technologies is more favorable than Bogen Communications International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bogen Communications International and Akoustis Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bogen Communications International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Akoustis Technologies $1.79 million 293.49 -$36.14 million ($0.86) -15.81

Bogen Communications International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akoustis Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Bogen Communications International has a beta of -2.62, suggesting that its share price is 362% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akoustis Technologies has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bogen Communications International and Akoustis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bogen Communications International N/A N/A N/A Akoustis Technologies -2,077.27% -72.62% -43.18%

Summary

Akoustis Technologies beats Bogen Communications International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bogen Communications International Company Profile

Bogen Communications International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells telecommunications software and related hardware primarily in Europe and the Middle East. It also offers services and support for its software and hardware. The company is based in Mahwah, New Jersey.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc., develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services. The RF Filters segment consists of amplifier and filter products. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, Wi-Fi customer premise equipment, military and defense applications. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Bogen Communications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogen Communications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.