Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) will announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 79.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($3.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($3.47). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 59.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSSE. ValuEngine cut shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. National Securities downgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $19.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $20.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.67.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc sold 30,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $462,606.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $25,918.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 309,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,915,703. 72.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSSE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 20.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. 14.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, engages in the production and distribution of video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the web through its owned and operated advertising-supported online VOD networks; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its subscription-based VOD network; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

