Financial Contrast: Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) and Bogen Communications International (OTCMKTS:BOGN)

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) and Bogen Communications International (OTCMKTS:BOGN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akoustis Technologies and Bogen Communications International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoustis Technologies $1.79 million 293.49 -$36.14 million ($0.86) -15.81 Bogen Communications International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bogen Communications International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akoustis Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.2% of Akoustis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Akoustis Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.3% of Bogen Communications International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Akoustis Technologies and Bogen Communications International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoustis Technologies -2,077.27% -72.62% -43.18% Bogen Communications International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Akoustis Technologies and Bogen Communications International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoustis Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bogen Communications International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akoustis Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.39%. Given Akoustis Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Akoustis Technologies is more favorable than Bogen Communications International.

Risk & Volatility

Akoustis Technologies has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bogen Communications International has a beta of -2.62, indicating that its share price is 362% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Akoustis Technologies beats Bogen Communications International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc., develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services. The RF Filters segment consists of amplifier and filter products. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, Wi-Fi customer premise equipment, military and defense applications. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.

About Bogen Communications International

Bogen Communications International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells telecommunications software and related hardware primarily in Europe and the Middle East. It also offers services and support for its software and hardware. The company is based in Mahwah, New Jersey.

