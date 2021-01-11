Head to Head Analysis: Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) and Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) and Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Heska and Biomerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heska -11.15% -2.29% -1.64% Biomerica -52.42% -40.08% -28.77%

91.0% of Heska shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of Biomerica shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Heska shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Biomerica shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heska and Biomerica’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heska $122.66 million 11.84 -$1.47 million $0.05 3,071.80 Biomerica $6.69 million 9.36 -$2.34 million ($0.23) -23.17

Heska has higher revenue and earnings than Biomerica. Biomerica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heska, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Heska and Biomerica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heska 0 1 3 0 2.75 Biomerica 0 0 2 0 3.00

Heska presently has a consensus target price of $131.13, suggesting a potential downside of 14.63%. Biomerica has a consensus target price of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 118.89%. Given Biomerica’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Biomerica is more favorable than Heska.

Risk & Volatility

Heska has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biomerica has a beta of -0.47, suggesting that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heska beats Biomerica on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps. It also provides digital radiography hardware and mobile digital radiography products, as well as ultrasound systems; Cloudbank, a Web-based image storage solution; ViewCloud and HeskaView, a picture archival and communications system for Cloudbank; point-of-care heartworm diagnostic test products for dogs and cats; Tri-Heart Plus chewable tablets for the treatment of canine heartworm infection, and treatment and control of ascarid and hookworm infections; and allergy products and services, including ALLERCEPT definitive allergen panels, and therapy shots or drops. The company's Other Vaccines and Pharmaceuticals segment offers a line of bovine vaccines; biological and pharmaceutical products for other animal health companies; and various turnkey services comprising research, licensing, production, labeling, and packaging, as well as provides validation support and distribution services. It sells its products to veterinarians through a field organization, a telephone sales force, and third party distributors; and trade shows, print advertising, and other distribution relationships. The company was formerly known as Paravax, Inc. and changed its name to Heska Corporation in 1995. Heska Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in Loveland, Colorado.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc., a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations. It primarily sells its products for gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and various esoteric tests at the physicians' offices and over-the-counter drugstores, and hospital/clinical laboratories. The company is also developing InFoods, an irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) therapy technology and diagnostic-guided therapy that is designed to allow physicians to identify specific foods that when removed from the patient's diet can alleviate the patient's IBS symptoms; Helicobacter pylori products; and develops, tests, validates, and sells diagnostic products for COVID-19 infection. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

