-$0.22 EPS Expected for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.36). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. The company had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $7.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 3.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $109,378.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,543.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,559.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.