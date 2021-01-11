-$0.22 EPS Expected for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.36). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. The company had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $7.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 3.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $109,378.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,543.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,559.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.