Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to Post $0.55 EPS

Equities analysts expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to report $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Premier posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.32 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PINC shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Premier in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Premier stock opened at $37.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.94. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18. Premier has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Premier’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

In other Premier news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 18,672 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

