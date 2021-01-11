Zacks: Brokerages Expect UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for UGI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. UGI also posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UGI will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover UGI.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 7.16%.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

In other UGI news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $483,097.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,629.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph L. Hartz sold 18,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $684,720.00. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seeyond increased its stake in UGI by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 23,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in UGI by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of UGI by 5.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 3.1% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 17,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UGI opened at $35.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average of $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.93. UGI has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. UGI’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

